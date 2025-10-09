NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alliance Laundry raises $826 million in IPO

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Oct 09, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 9th
- Equities are little changed early Thursday after the S&P 500 rose to a new record on Wednesday. No economic data is due today with government agencies on pause during shutdown.
- Yesterday's Federal Reserve minutes unveiled voting members divided on the path forward on interest rates. Inflation remains a concern as it is still above the 2% target.
- Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) will make its trading debut today. The company raised $826 million after pricing its shares at $22 each.
- Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) hosts its fifth annual Zeta Live Conference today. The premiere AI-powered marketing event will be headlined by Tom Brady.
Opening Bell
Alliance Laundry (NYSE: ALH) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article