NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + LA Times Media Group takes step towards trading debut

The Los Angeles Times Media Group took a step towards trading on the NYSE last week. The group opened a private placement opportunity to be followed by a potential IPO.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of the group, said at the NYSE that he plans to build a media company for the future.

Stocks are rebounding Monday morning after President Trump said trade relations with China "will all be fine." Trump suggested on Sunday that he may not follow through on his threat of a massive increase of tariffs.

The U.S. government remains shut down, limiting the release of economic data. The bond market is closed today, although equity trading does resume on the NYSE.

The National Association of Corporate Directors convenes in Washington D.C today to strategize on tackling pressing issues facing companies.

FactSet (NYSE: FDS) celebrates newly appointed CEO Sanoke Viswanathan

Columbus Citizens Foundation rings the Opening Bell

