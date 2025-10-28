NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 closes above 6.800 for first time

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Oct 28, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 28th
- Stocks are mixed after the major averages posted record closes to begin the week, including the S&P 500's first ever finish above 6,800. Big tech will take center stage later this week, with five Mag-7 companies set to report in the coming days.
- Investors are also monitoring the latest trade developments between the U.S. and China. A meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart is set to take place on Thursday.
- Global Fintech Conference Money20/20 is underway from Las Vegas. Grania Chesterton, VP of Awards for Money20/20, will join NYSE Live this morning to share more about the awards.
Opening Bell
Andrew Ross Sorkin celebrates his new book, "1929"
Closing Bell
Avantis Investors celebrates the five-year anniversary of their first fixed income listings
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article