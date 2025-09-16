NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 16th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 closes above 6,600 for first time

Stocks are mixed Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 closed above 6,600 for the first time ever. The major averages received a boost after President Trump spoke favorably about trade talks with China in Madrid .

in . The two-day FOMC meeting kicks off today, with the Fed likely to cut interest rates for the first time this year on Wednesday. Over 95% of traders anticipate a 25-basis point cut.

Last night, the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran to serve on the Fed's Board of Governors. President Trump's pick to replace Adrianna Kugler, Miran will be one of 12 officials voting on interest rate decisions once he is sworn in.

Opening Bell

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) celebrates its 2025 Investor Day

Closing Bell

Western Alliance Bank (NYSE: WAL) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution