NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + President Trump completes 100th day in office

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ --

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 30th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + President Trump completes 100ᵗʰ day in office

President Donald Trump marked his 100 th day in office on Tuesday. His second term has been defined by changes to trade policy.

marked his 100 day in office on Tuesday. His second term has been defined by changes to trade policy. Stocks are little changed early Wednesday in what is the final trading session of April. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday with its sixth straight day of gains, rising 7.8% over that time.

This morning brings the first read on GDP growth in January through March of this year. Economists anticipated expansion of 0.4% in Q1, down from 2.4% in the final quarter of 2024.

Opening Bell

QXO (NYSE: QXO) celebrates the closing of its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

Closing Bell

Allspring Global Investments celebrates the listing of their new ETFs (NYSE Arca: AINP, APLU, AFIX, AGRW, ASLV)

