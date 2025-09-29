NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 29th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings unveils loyalty program

Equities are fractionally higher early Monday after the S&P 500 rallied 0.6% Friday on the back of in-line inflation data. The inflation gauge showed core inflation rose 2.9% last month.

Traders will have more data to digest as September's Jobs Report comes out on Friday. Economists estimate 45,000 jobs were added last month, above the 22,000 positions added in August.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) will ring the opening bell to celebrate the New York City arrival of Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Oceania Allura, and the launch of its loyalty status honoring program across its portfolio of brands.

Opening Bell

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) honors Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Oceania Allura

Closing Bell

Yalla (NYSE: YALA) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing on the NYSE

