NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 4th

Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

Economists estimated March's jobs report out this morning included 228,000 hires last month with the unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.

Wall Street is closely watching economic data to see the impact on the market's response to President Donald Trump's levy announcement on Wednesday.

levy announcement on Wednesday. Stocks remain under pressure early Friday as China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on U.S. goods.

