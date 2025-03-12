NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher inducted into FIA Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. At Boca50 - the International Futures Industry Conference - Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher was inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame. NYSE President Lynn Martin will conduct a keynote fireside chat at the conference this morning, alongside Virtu Financial Founder Vincent Viola.

ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher and NYSE President Lynn Martin to speak today at FIA's annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida .

The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory on Tuesday, dropping 10% from its latest high

