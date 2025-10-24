NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 24th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

Stocks are looking to finish the week with gains as corporate earnings continue to exceed expectations. As of Thursday's close, the S&P is up 1.1% while the DOW is up by 1.2%.

Inflation data is out this morning. Economists anticipated that consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and 3.1% last month from a year ago.

The Consumer Price Index will be the last economic data point for the Federal Reserve to consider before its decision on interest rates next week. Traders anticipate rate cuts by 0.25%.

Opening Bell

Grayscale Investments celebrates the listing of GDLC, the first multi-asset crypto fund in the U.S.

Closing Bell

Citi (NYSE: C) marks Disability and Neurodiversity Awareness month

