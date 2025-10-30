NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 30th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fortune Celebrates Cyber 60 List

Stocks are lower Thursday morning as investors react to a flurry of headlines over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Big tech earnings arrived after Wednesday's market close. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta all released their latest figures as investors evaluate the pace of AI spending and the returns companies are getting on their investments.

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart met overnight in South Korea. Among the headlines, China will pause export controls over rare earths, while the U.S. will cut fentanyl-linked tariffs.

Opening Bell

Fortune celebrates the winners of this year's Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed and AWS

Closing Bell

Bitwise ETFs announces the launch of BSOL

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution