NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 7th

Shares of Gap (NYSE: GAP) jumped pre-market after beating Q4 estimates

Investors await results from February Jobs Report this morning

Jobs data Thursday signaled layoffs soared to highest level since 2020

