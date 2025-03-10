NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 10th

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 10, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 10th
- Traders react to President Trump's comments Sunday that the economy is in "a period of transition."
- Last week's tariff adjustments and soft economic data lower S&P 500.
- Markets anticipate inflation and consumer sentiment reports later this week.
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
