NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 10th

New York Stock Exchange

Mar 10, 2025

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 10th

  • Traders react to President Trump's comments Sunday that the economy is in "a period of transition."
  • Last week's tariff adjustments and soft economic data lower S&P 500.
  • Markets anticipate inflation and consumer sentiment reports later this week.

