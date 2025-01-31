NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31st

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jan 31, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 31st

Continue Reading
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31st
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 31st

  • January trading ends with stocks set to finish higher
  • DJIA is up 5.5% and the S&P 500 is up 3.2% in January
  • Apple shares rise after better than expected results

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution

Organization Profile

New York Stock Exchange