NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30th

  • Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
  • Mixed earnings reports for Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla
  • Apple set to report earnings after close today

