NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 29th

Jan 29, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

  • Federal reserve to announce first interest rate decision of 2025 today
  • Markets anticipate rates to remain unchanged
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak with reporters at 2:30 PM ET

