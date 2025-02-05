NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 5th

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 5th

  • Amid disappointing earnings results, stocks lower in extended trade
  • China announces 15% levy on U.S. goods
  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates in latest quarter

