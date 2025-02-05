NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 5th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 5th

Amid disappointing earnings results, stocks lower in extended trade

China announces 15% levy on U.S. goods

Alphabet earnings miss estimates in latest quarter

