NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 24th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 24TH

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) & Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to report earnings this week

Nvidia to report earnings on Wednesday

Investors anticipate a new week of key economic and inflation data

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution.