NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 20TH + WALMART REPORTS EARNINGS

Walmart shares near all-time highs following earnings report

President Trump floats idea of tariffs on auto, chips, and pharmaceuticals

S&P 500 rises to record despite Fed remaining cautious on interest rates

