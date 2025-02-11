NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 11th

New York Stock Exchange

Feb 11, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

  • Equities trading lower to begin Tuesday
  • President Trump announces tariffs on steel imports, raises aluminum tariffs
  • January consumer prices release Wednesday, Wholesale prices on Thursday

