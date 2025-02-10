NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 10th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 10th

Inflation data takes center stage

Markets anticipate consumer price and retail sales data

Coca-Cola, Shopify, and CVS set to report earnings

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution