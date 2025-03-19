NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Federal Reserve Decision Due

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 19, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th
- Traders are preparing for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision this afternoon.
- Tencent Music Entertainment was an outperformer yesterday, closing up nearly 16 percent after reporting better than expected results, boosted by streaming demand.
- The S&P 500 shed one point one percent in Tuesday's session after a two-day relief rally.
