NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed decision & StubHub celebrates IPO

Stocks are mixed this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates this afternoon at 2 PM ET . Shortly thereafter, Chair Jerome Powell will deliver remarks

According to the latest data, traders are pricing in a more than 95% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25-basis points to a range of 4.25%. This would mark the Fed's first interest rate cut since last December.

Global online ticket marketplace StubHub celebrates its IPO today. On Tuesday, StubHub priced its IPO at $23.50 per share, valuing the company at $8.6 billion . It will begin trading under the ticker symbol STUB.

Opening Bell

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) celebrates the 2025 Garmin Health Summit

