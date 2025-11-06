NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 6th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Evommune & Aeromexico Begin Trading

Stocks are little changed Thursday morning after they rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in AI-related names. This included NYSE-listed Oracle, which ended the day up nearly 1%.

Evommune will go public on the NYSE today. The biotech priced at $16 a share after raising $150 million. The company specializes in treating chronic inflammatory diseases such as Eczema and Hives.

Grupo Aeromexico will also celebrate its IPO today. The IPO priced at $19 a share after raising $223 million. The Mexico-based airline provides service that connects Mexico with the rest of the world.

NYSE-listed Altice USA will change its name to Optimum Communications beginning tomorrow. The company will also change its ticker symbol to OPTU beginning on Wednesday, November 19th.

Opening Bell

Evommune (NYSE: EVMN) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) marks its 90th anniversary of founding

