NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Emera Celebrates NYSE Listing

Stocks are mixed Friday morning following fresh earnings from some of the magnificent seven. Amazon and Apple are both on pace to open in the green after favorable earnings from the two tech giants.

Investors are also monitoring the latest developments on trade after President Trump and Chinese leaders agreed to a one-year trade truce following a meeting in South Korea this week.

Wall Street is also looking toward the next Fed meeting in December after Chair Powell said on Wednesday that an additional rate cut this year was not a foregone conclusion.

