NEW YORK, May 30, 2025

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 30th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + April inflation data released

Stocks are little changed Friday as traders continue to parse through headlines. The Court of International Trade halted the bulk of President Trump's tariffs Wednesday. It then granted a stay on Thursday, permitting them until next week

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that U.S.- China trade talks are "a bit stalled." Bessent led the U.S. and China to a temporary agreement in Switzerland in early May after a rapid escalation in tensions in April.

Q1 GDP data yesterday showed the U.S. economy contracted two-tenths of a percent from January through March. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge today is expected to show pace of price gains increase 2.2% in April from a year ago.

Opening Bell

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Tech: NYC celebrates New York's thriving tech industry through the pre-launch of Obviously NYC

