NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE MARKET UPDATE AND WEEKLY RECAP DECEMBER 20, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a new daily pre-market update and additional content directly from the iconic NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update as well as a Weekly Recap for market insights and other content before trading begins.

DAILY NYSE PRE-MARKET UPDATE

Kristen Scholer, Senior Markets Anchor, NYSE, delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE's Opening Bell.

Kristen’s pre-market update is an asset for all broadcasters and online outlets to seamlessly integrate into news programming, delivering trusted, real-time financial intelligence to audiences. December 20 Pre-Market Update with Kristen Scholer

NYSE END OF YEAR RECAP VIDEO

The New York Stock Exchange end-of-year video debuted today to package the moments that defined the markets in 2024 for editorial use.

NYSE ORIGINAL CONTENT

Elevate your reporting with the latest market insights and content from the NYSE, the world's leading financial marketplace by leveraging a range of exclusive NYSE content including:

NYSE B-Roll Footage: NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events.

NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events. NYSE Photo Highlights: NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events.

NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events. NYSE Original Content:

Floor Talk : Exclusive interviews with industry trend-setters and innovators.

Inside the ICE House Podcast : Conversations with CEO, founders, and leaders.

Taking Stock: Go face-to-face with visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining sectors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

