NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AeroMexico celebrates IPO

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Nov 25, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 25th
- Stocks hold steady Tuesday morning after the S&P 500's tech-driven rally on Monday, which saw Alphabet jump over 6% on optimism around its Gemini AI model; Meta is reportedly in talks to use Google chips in its data centers by 2027.
- Investors digest key economic data as the BLS releases September Producer Price Index and the Census Bureau unveils retail sales figures--delayed by the recent 43-day government shutdown--just ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Fed policy in focus with traders largely pricing in a quarter-point rate cut at December's meeting; meanwhile, AeroMexico celebrates its IPO by ringing the NYSE opening bell.
Opening Bell
AeroMexico (NYSE: AERO) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE: BOC) helps shape the future of epilepsy research.
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
