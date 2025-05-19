NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 19th

Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, citing persistent federal deficits and the growing challenge of refinancing U.S. debt at higher interest rates, bringing the U.S. in line with other major economies.

The downgrade is expected to push Treasury yields higher and bond prices lower, potentially impacting broader financial markets.

President Trump has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, but Chair Jerome Powell has signaled a cautious, data-driven approach, with several Fed officials scheduled to speak ahead of the next rate decision on June 18 .

Opening Bell

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to ring The Opening Bell in celebration of their 60th anniversary and successful North Star strategy to define the future workforce.

Closing Bell

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: NPB) to ring The Closing Bell® in celebration of their recent public offering.

