Nymi Inc. Adds Distinguished Former Government Cyber Leader to Advisory Board

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Nymi Inc. is excited to welcome Michael Brown, Rear Admiral, United States Navy (Retired), and Founder & President of Spinnaker Security LLC, as their first Advisory Board Member.

With over twenty years of leadership experience at the highest levels in the government and private sectors, Brown will help shape and support Nymi's expansion strategy beyond the pharmaceutical industry and into government, industrial, and general enterprise use applications of the Digital Worker Platform.

Chris Sullivan, CEO of Nymi says: "Rear Admiral Brown is respected across the globe in both the public and private sectors. Rear Admiral Brown has played a significant role in shaping U.S. national and international cybersecurity strategies, policies, and operations. We are extremely honored to have him join the Nymi team."

Prior to founding Spinnaker Security LLC, Brown was President of RSA Federal where he spearheaded the strategy, policy decisions, and engagement with the United States federal government.. Adding to his depth and breadth of experience, Brown also held the position of Director for Interdepartmental Cybersecurity Coordination at the Department of Homeland Security, where he led collaboration efforts with the Department of Defense on cybersecurity planning, capabilities development and mission synchronization. He is also a former deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity and communications at DHS and assistant deputy director of the Joint Interagency Task Force at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

About Nymi

Nymi is a Toronto-based technology company that is enabling true digital transformation. Nymi is a world where people and digital systems converge with privacy by design, unmatched security, and a natural UX even in the most challenging work environments. We empower workers and enable true digital transformation. To date, Nymi works with the top 100 Pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance securely and efficiently. For more information, please visit nymi.com.

SOURCE Nymi

For further information: For any media requests or to learn more about Nymi's Enterprise authentication solution, please contact Frances Lorenzo, Marketing Manager | [email protected] | (416) 977-3042

Related Links

www.nymi.com

