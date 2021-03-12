MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

We would like to inform you of the name changes for the following funds mentioned below as well as the closure of the Landry US Equity Fund.

These name changes have no impact on the investment policies and are not unfavorable to unitholders.

Landry Adaptative Value Long Short Nymbus Reits



Landry Global Long Short Nymbus Global Long Short



Landry Global Equity Nymbus Global Equity



Landry Canadian Equity Nymbus Canadian Equity

