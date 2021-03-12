Nymbus Capital moves ahead Fund name updates post-merger with Landry Investments Français
Mar 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
MONTREAL, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -
Madam, Sir,
We would like to inform you of the name changes for the following funds mentioned below as well as the closure of the Landry US Equity Fund.
These name changes have no impact on the investment policies and are not unfavorable to unitholders.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
With kind regards,
________________________________________
Marc Rivet Co-CEO & CCO
|
Landry Adaptative Value Long Short
|
Nymbus Reits
|
Landry Global Long Short
|
Nymbus Global Long Short
|
Landry Global Equity
|
Nymbus Global Equity
|
Landry Canadian Equity
|
Nymbus Canadian Equity
SOURCE Nymbus Capital
For further information: Marc Rivet, [email protected]
