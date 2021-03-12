Nymbus Capital moves ahead Fund name updates post-merger with Landry Investments Français

We would like to inform you of the name changes for the following funds mentioned below as well as the closure of the Landry US Equity Fund.

These name changes have no impact on the investment policies and are not unfavorable to unitholders.

Landry Adaptative Value Long Short

Nymbus Reits


Landry Global Long Short

Nymbus Global Long Short


Landry Global Equity

Nymbus Global Equity


Landry Canadian Equity

Nymbus Canadian Equity

