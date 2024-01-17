NWP Coal Canada Ltd. Announces Conformity Review Has Been Completed

ELKFORD, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - NWP Coal Canada Limited (NWP) is pleased to announce that the combined Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental Assessment Application (EIS/A) for the Crown Mountain Coking Coal Project (the Project) has passed the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's (IAAC) Conformity Review process. This process, pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act 2012 (CEAA 2012), confirms that EIS/A contains all the required information to proceed to the next regulatory phase.

On February 15, the EIS/A was submitted to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Agency (BC EAO) to enable its review of the Project pursuant to the BC Environmental Assessment Act 2018 (EAA 2018). This timing will allow coordination of the Federal and Provincial processes per the Joint Assessment and Engagement Plan developed by IAAC and the BC EAO.

The next regulatory phase, the EIS/A Review Phase, assesses the technical quality of the required information within the EIS/A and provides opportunity for NWP to respond to requests from the agencies for additional information or studies. The first step of the EIS/A Review Phase is a 30-day public comment period during which the public and Indigenous Nations can provide IAAC and the BC EAO with feedback and questions about the Project.

The duration of the EIS/A Review Phase is dependent upon the extent of any subsequent Information Requests and ongoing engagement with stakeholders. NWP has engaged extensively with regulators, Indigenous Nations and community stakeholders through the development of the EIS/A to ensure that all issues of concern are well understood and have been incorporated into the EIS/A.

The Crown Mountain Project is the only steelmaking coal development project in Canada that has reached the joint Federal and Provincial Review Phase of CEAA2012 and EAA2018. This milestone confirms the Crown Mountain Project as the most advanced steelmaking coal development project in Canada.

The comprehensive Crown Mountain EIS/A has been developed with the input of leading specialized environmental and technical consultants. The completed EIS/A demonstrates that the Project represents a new era in steelmaking coal projects. The location and scale of the Project provides a unique opportunity for the development of a premium steelmaking coal project with a substantially reduced environmental impact than that of historical and current coal production in Canada and other key producer locations.

SOURCE NWP Coal Canada Limited

For further information: please contact NWP: Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (855) 922-3851