NWAC expels three provincial member associations after their Presidents voice concerns about transparency, mismanagement: Former NWAC President responds

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Three provincial Indigenous women's organizations have been expelled by the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) after their Presidents voiced concerns about NWAC's descent into chaos following the departure of its chief executive officer last spring.

Former NWAC President Lorraine Whitman says, in the face of the expulsions, she is worried for the future of the organization she once led.

The presidents of the Newfoundland Native Women's Association and the Aboriginal Women's Association of Prince Edward Island resigned from the NWAC board in recent months citing issues around transparency, the treatment of former CEO Lynne Groulx who resigned in April, and mismanagement of the organization since her departure.

NWAC responded on September 13 by expelling the P.E.I. and the Newfoundland associations, along with the association in Saskatchewan which had supported them. This was done one week in advance of NWAC's annual general assembly which is scheduled to begin today in Gatineau, Que.

"I am so distressed and disheartened to learn what has happened to the vibrant and effective organization I once led," said Ms.Whitman. "Lynne Groulx and I rebuilt NWAC into a thriving association that was making a real difference in the lives of Indigenous women. But we are watching it crumble before our eyes. With these three members gone, and Quebec not represented for several years, the status of NWAC as a national organization will really be called into question."

The immediate removal of the three member associations is a violation of NWAC's bylaws which give provincial and territorial associations 20 days to respond to any threatened removal before decisions of that nature are made.

NWAC President Carol McBride has also resigned from NWAC, leaving open the possibility that her replacement will be elected at this weekend's annual general meeting.

The timing of the expulsions means the three expelled organizations will be denied a voice in who will replace her, and denied an opportunity to challenge the management of the organization which is being led by several of the remaining board members as part of a paid "operational committee," and by Madeleine Redfern, the former president of the Nunavut Inuit Women's Association who is acting as NWAC's Interim CEO.

This year marks NWAC's 50th anniversary as an advocate for the rights of Indigenous women from coast to coast to coast.

But, since the departure of Ms. Groulx, NWAC has released few statements in defence of the rights of the people it represents, despite advocacy for its women being a major role NWAC plays. Formerly, press releases were a constant feature of NWAC's public presence and that has all but disappeared. During Ms. Groulx's tenure, NWAC was running 65 programs to enhance the lives of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, Transgender and gender diverse people, but it is unclear how many programs remain operational.

Two resiliency lodges – one in Quebec and one in New Brunswick – were created in recent years with the help of government funding and generous donations from corporate sponsors. These were purchased and renovated to be places of healing for Indigenous women and gender-diverse people who have been the victims of discrimination and of a genocide that continues to take lives at an alarming rate. But the lodge in New Brunswick now sits empty and unused. And NWAC staff have told the three expelled provincial organizations that Ms. Redfern has shut down healing services and taken up residence in the 9,000-square-foot lodge in Quebec which was partially furnished by a grant from Heritage Canada along with several corporate sponsors.

NWAC staff also say much of the massive Indigenous art collection that was on the walls of NWAC's new headquarters in Gatineau, and was available for sale to the public to support NWAC programs, has been allegedly sold to staff and others at deep discount rates. They say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of inventory that was intended for sale at NWAC's boutique, which is now closed, has also been allegedly dispensed in a similar fashion.

A valuable legacy collection of Inuit art was purchased from the estate of the collector in exchange for assurances that it would be put on display at NWAC's headquarters. That art is not being exhibited and staff say they do not know its fate and location

"The chaos and the confusiuon that now envelops NWAC is just so sad," said Ms. Whitman. "We had really become a strong voice for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender diverse people. We were running programs that were lifting people out of poverty and bringing new hope to the grassroots Indigenous women across this country. Now that is all slipping away."

SOURCE Lorainne Whitman former president of Native Women's Association of Canada

For more information, contact Gloria Galloway