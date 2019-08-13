NWAC Calls on Prime Minister to Reaffirm Commitment to Equality at G7 Biarritz Summit

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - As Prime Minister Trudeau prepares for the G7 Biarritz Summit in France August 24–26, the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) will be looking for a high-level statement reaffirming his commitment to equality and protection for all Canadians, including Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister last week, NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx noted that such a statement would be appropriate in light of the fact that a key organizational priority of the G7 Summit — and its member countries — is fighting inequality. French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that combatting inequality — particularly gender inequity — will be a priority of France. His pledge at this year's Summit follows on the heels of Canada's work to make gender equality a centrepiece of its G7 presidency last year.

At the 2018 Summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put a new emphasis on women and girls in G7 deliberations to showcase Canada's commitment to feminist policy on the world stage. Trudeau also created a gender-equality advisory council to ensure that gender equity and empowering women and girls were included in all discussions and activities of the G7, including in non-traditional areas like security and economic policy.

"Gender equality and gender-based analysis were a significant binding thread throughout the 2018 G7 Summit, which was hosted by the Government of Canada," said Groulx.

"In light of the ongoing gender-focused priorities of the 2019 G7 Summit and Canada's key gender advisory role, it is critical that the Prime Minister of Canada uses his presence to reaffirm his commitment to full equality for all members of Canadian society, including Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people," Groulx added.

NWAC is also looking for the Government of Canada to commit to specific and substantive follow-up to the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice, and that the final G7 Summit joint statement by both France and Canada reflect the importance of ensuring full equality and protection of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.

The Right Honourable Justin P. J. Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON

K1A 0A2

25 July 2019

RE: High-level statement at the G7 Biarritz Summit on the full equality and protection of Indigenous women and girls

Dear Prime Minister,

I am writing to you as Chief Executive Officer of the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) in relation to your approaching participation in the G7 Biarritz Summit from 24 to 26 August 2019 in France.

You will recall that under Canada's presidency of the G7 in 2018 your Government endeavored to ensure that gender equality and gender-based analysis were integrated across all themes, activities and outcomes of Canada's presidency. You will also be aware that in 2019, under France's G7 presidency, as key organizational priorities the G7 is focusing on fighting inequalities, including inequality of opportunity, so that everyone has a chance regardless of their gender and origins. In this regard, I understand that Canada's Gender Equality Advisory Council, a mechanism introduced by the Canadian G7 presidency in 2018, is advising the French Government during its premiership of the G7 in 2019.

In the light of both the on-going gender-focused priorities of the G7 in 2019 and Canada's key gender advisory role, NWAC is urging you to use your presence at the G7 Biarritz Summit next month to reaffirm, during your high-level G7 statement, Canada's commitment to ensuring the full equality and protection of all members of Canadian society, including Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.

We would welcome an express commitment on the part of your Government to ensure that there is specific and substantive follow-up to the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice. The importance of ensuring the full equality and protection of Indigenous women and girls in Canada would ideally also be reflected in the final G7 Summit joint statement.

I very much hope that you will consider delivering such a high-level commitment during your participation in the G7 Biarritz Summit in France.



Yours sincerely,

Lynne Groulx, LL.L., J.D.

Chief Executive Officer

C.C. The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

