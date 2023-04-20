NVEST CANADA INC., GX TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC., SHORUPAN PIRAKASPATHY and WARREN CARSON, File No. 2023-1
Apr 20, 2023, 15:53 ET
TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated April 19, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
