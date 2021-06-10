Nuvoola's AI SaaS Solution Gives Supply Chains Real-Time Insight & Visibility into Logistics Operations

A new enterprise solution for supply chains that improves operational efficiency in yards and terminals Tweet this

With its self-serve reservation feature, carriers and shippers can schedule an appointment allowing the site to optimize their operation logistics and increase dock worker's productivity by synchronizing appointment requests with dock or terminal capacity.

Easily integrated into existing camera infrastructure, LUKE AI for Manufacturing and Distribution Centers uses machine vision to digitize and centralize information in real-time such as the arrivals and departures of trucks, trailers, and containers, purchase orders, seal numbers and temperature readings.

At the gate, Nuvoola's contactless self-serve kiosk can be installed to automate driver's identification and vehicle identification to reduce check-in time while providing secured access to the site. Once identified, the kiosk tells the drivers where to go, improving the flow of operations and increasing the gate throughput. Paired with the reservation system, this decreased gate congestion and reduces dwell time.

The solution also generates operational performance indicators in real-time via customizable multi-site dashboards to quickly identify opportunities to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

"We're excited to be able to bridge the gap between transport and warehouse management with an easy-to-implement solution that streamlines yard and terminal operations. Our solution offers full visibility over assets, inventory and shipments allowing companies to increase productivity through automation and better communication between all parties,'' said Martin Renière, President of Nuvoola. "They can increase partners' satisfaction while monitoring their performance.''

About Nuvoola

Nuvoola is a SaaS Enterprise solution provider that drives operational performance through automation and real-time visibility. The company transforms video, voice and data into actionable intelligence, freeing workers from repetitive and tedious tasks so they can be reassigned to other strategic priorities. The solution automates processes thanks to their expertise in machine learning, cloud services and industrial IoT.

For more information about LUKE AI for Manufacturing and Distribution Centers or other AI solutions, please visit nuvoola.com

Media Contact: Dani Knezevic, Communications Director

