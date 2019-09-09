Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ Update to Nuvo's Presentation Time at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

- Tuesday, September 10, 2019 – 4:15 p.m. ET -

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nuvo or the Company) (TSX:NRI; OTCQX:NRIFF), a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that Jesse Ledger, Nuvo's President & Chief Executive Officer will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 8-10, 2019 in New York City.

Updated Nuvo Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019



Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (previously announced time 5:00 p.m. ET)



Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Home Page of the Company's website at www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

Mr. Ledger will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Members of the investment community who are interested in meeting with the Company should contact conference coordinators to arrange an appointment or contact Nuvo directly via email at ir@nuvopharm.com.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company targets several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets and to out-license select products in global markets. Nuvo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and its manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

For further information: Investor Relations, Email: ir@nuvopharm.com

