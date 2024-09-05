Nuvei publishes its Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has published its third annual ESG Report for 2023.

The report details Nuvei's ongoing achievements across the key pillars of its ESG strategy and highlights the various ways Nuvei continues to deliver on its vision of being a people-first, technology-led global payments platform.

"Sound corporate governance, strong information security procedures, team member well-being, positive community contributions, and environmental stewardship have been cornerstones of our culture since our inception more than 20 years ago," said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "We remain committed to an ESG journey that relies on continuous improvement in our transparency, accountability, and results."

A selection of Nuvei's 2023 ESG achievements detailed in the report include:

Integrating ESG Materiality Assessment Results: Nuvei worked to incorporate the results of the inaugural ESG Materiality Assessment and align the Company's ESG priorities with long-term strategy

Nuvei worked to incorporate the results of the inaugural ESG Materiality Assessment and align the Company's ESG priorities with long-term strategy ESG Policy: The Company established a formal ESG Policy summarizing its commitments and sustainability initiatives

The Company established a formal ESG Policy summarizing its commitments and sustainability initiatives Team Member Engagement Survey: Nuvei completed and began implementing the results from its first companywide team member engagement survey. Through this process and team member insights the Company established new team member resources and engagement initiatives

Nuvei completed and began implementing the results from its first companywide team member engagement survey. Through this process and team member insights the Company established new team member resources and engagement initiatives Team Member Resource Group: The Company established a formal Team Member Resource Group, OneNuvei, and its three sub-groups: DE&I, Whole Person Wellness and Global Collaboration

The Company established a formal Team Member Resource Group, OneNuvei, and its three sub-groups: DE&I, Whole Person Wellness and Global Collaboration Commitment to Gender Equality: As the Company continually strives to empower its team members and achieve equality regardless of gender, Nuvei is proud to have met a goal set out by the Company's Board Diversity Policy for Women to represent at least 30% of the Board by the end of fiscal year 2023

As the Company continually strives to empower its team members and achieve equality regardless of gender, Nuvei is proud to have met a goal set out by the Company's Board Diversity Policy for Women to represent at least 30% of the Board by the end of fiscal year 2023 GHG Emissions Assessment: Nuvei further assessed the results of its formal Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Inventory to better understand its environmental impact and identify where the Company can make the most difference

Data in this report has been aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards (SASB) Technology and Communications standards for the Software and IT Services Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The full report is available to read and download online here .

