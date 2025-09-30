Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the agent cuts onboarding from weeks to hours, enabling faster revenue optimization for businesses and advancing Nuvei's vision to embed agentic commerce across enterprise payment workflows

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced the launch of its AI-powered Integration Agent, a new solution that enables merchants and partners to connect to its global payments infrastructure in hours instead of weeks. By dramatically simplifying technical integration, the launch advances Nuvei's strategy to embed AI across the payments lifecycle, helping businesses go live faster, reduce costly errors, and access optimization tools that accelerate revenue growth.

For enterprise merchants, even small improvements in payment performance can unlock millions in incremental revenue. Faster onboarding means merchants can start processing transactions, optimizing approval rates, and reducing costs much sooner, giving them a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving commerce landscape.

The launch reflects Nuvei's embrace of "agentic commerce", where autonomous AI agents are beginning to transform how complex payment workflows are connected and optimized. The Integration Agent marks the beginning of Nuvei's roadmap in this space, furthering its broader AI strategy to embed intelligence across the entire payments lifecycle. With additional agents planned to extend optimization across fraud detection, revenue intelligence, and transaction performance, alongside additional AI-driven enhancements across Nuvei's technology stack and operations, the company is simplifying and accelerating enterprise payments at scale.

The Integration Agent is available today in early access for select merchant partners, with broader rollout planned later this year. Additional agents are expected to launch in 2026.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said:

"AI is transforming payments by removing complexity and accelerating growth for businesses. This launch extends Nuvei's AI strategy to embed intelligence across every layer of our platform, delivering greater speed, accuracy, and scale. The Integration Agent is one of several initiatives at Nuvei as we move towards full agentic commerce that are enabling enterprises to connect, optimize, and innovate across the payments lifecycle in new ways."

Streamlining Complex Payment Integrations

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the Nuvei Integration Agent streamlines one of the most time-consuming challenges in payments today: technical integration. By translating Nuvei's technical documentation into a standardized format that large language models (LLMs) can interpret directly, the Integration Agent reduces friction and manual effort throughout the integration process.

Early adopters report:

Integration timelines reduced from weeks to hours

Up to 40% fewer errors during setup

during setup Complex issues resolved in less than 30 minutes

Non-technical users able to generate working integration code

Advancing Nuvei's AI Strategy

This launch is part of Nuvei's broader AI strategy to embed intelligence across its platform and operations to drive growth and efficiency. Recent initiatives include an AI-powered underwriting engine that uplifts automatic approvals of partner applications, helping merchants start processing revenue faster, and predictive interchange models that help merchants optimize transaction costs and approval rates.

Learn more in Nuvei's whitepaper, Artificial Intelligence in Payments.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvei