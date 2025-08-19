Nuvei Integrates with Zuora to Power Global Subscription Payments

Partnership expands Nuvei's enterprise footprint in high-growth markets

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced a strategic integration with Zuora , a leading monetization platform for modern business. The partnership enhances Nuvei's ability to support enterprise recurring revenue at global scale and provides Zuora's customers with a robust payments infrastructure to accelerate growth in both established and emerging markets.

The integration brings together Zuora's leading monetization platform with Nuvei's global acquiring footprint, local payment method support, and real-time transaction optimization. It streamlines recurring payments for international enterprises, helping to increase authorization rates, improve reconciliation, and simplify market expansion without the need for multiple local integrations or PSP relationships.

The Subscription Economy is expected to grow significantly, with global transaction value projected to reach $996 billion by 2028, up from $593 billion in 2024 – a 68% increase over four years.1 Zuora has also found that companies in its Subscription Economy Index experienced an 11% faster revenue growth rate compared to the broader economy (represented by the S&P 500) over the past two years.2

"Enterprise merchants are doubling down on recurring revenue models, and payments are a critical part of delivering seamless, localized experiences at scale," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "This integration with Zuora reflects our ability to support complex, high-volume businesses with agile, modular payment solutions, particularly in growth markets like Latin America, where consumer demand for subscription services is accelerating."

"This partnership marks a significant step in scaling the global reach of Zuora's monetization platform," said Daniel Enekes, VP of Strategic Partnerships and M&A at Zuora. "As more enterprises adopt recurring revenue models, especially in high-growth markets, our integration with Nuvei empowers them to scale subscription, usage-based, and hybrid offerings with the agility, compliance, and local payment sophistication needed to succeed worldwide."

This announcement reflects Nuvei's continued momentum in serving the enterprise segment, with an expanding portfolio of platform integrations, merchant-of-record capabilities, and direct local acquiring in over 50 markets worldwide.

1 https://www.juniperresearch.com/press/whitepaperssubscription-economy-to-be-worth-almost-1-trillion-globally-by-2028/

2 https://www.zuora.com/press-release/zuora-subscription-economy-index-2025/

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue recognition, Zuora's flexible, modular software solutions are designed to help companies evolve and scale monetization with demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, The New York Times, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora's unique combination of technology and expertise to transform their financial operations and how they go to market. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720+ alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

