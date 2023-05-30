Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP & St. Jeans Cannery gives back to communities coast to coast

Two Nations come together with the help of Gratitude Seafood authentically Aboriginal products' Laptops for Learners giveback program.

GOLD RIVER, NS, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Acadia First Nation in Nova Scotia is the first of many who will benefit from Gratitude Seafood sales in national grocery chains across Canada. The Laptops for Learners giveback kick-off in Gold River, Nova Scotia, was held on Acadia First Nation land. A celebration for the learners and kick-off to the giveback was jointly planned and brought the nations together with teachers and students to celebrate each other's traditions, culture and language. The two nations came together with the help of Gratitude Seafood authentically Aboriginal products to award 15 laptops to Mi'kmaw language and culture learners of Acadia First Nation.

Chief of Acadia First Nation, Deborah Robinson with inaugural recipients of Gratitude Seafood's Laptop for Learners giveback program, recognizing those working to restore traditional Indigenous culture and language. (CNW Group/Gratitude Seafood)

Already well known for its Raincoast Seafood products, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP & St. Jeans Cannery, based in Port Alberni, BC, recently launched its Gratitude Seafood line of skinless, boneless salmon products, available in Thrifty Foods, Safeway, and Sobeys stores across Canada. With national distribution, Gratitude Seafood was founded upon the core values of sustainability, community, health, and gratitude: "Taking care of ourselves, each other and the environment." Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood products are guided by three sacred principles: hish-uk-tsa-walk -Everything is one; iisaak - A greater respect with caring; and uu-a-thluk – To take care with a modern approach.

"We are thrilled to share that we have officially launched our gratitude campaign, featuring a special giveaway for students needing laptops for remote language learning. Thank you to the Acadia First Nation for hosting a kick-off event exceeding our expectations. As we move forward, we're excited to bring economic benefits and educational opportunities to the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and Indigenous communities across Canada, " said Larry Johnson, President of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP.

"We are proud of the partnership that we have created with the Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and Gratitude Seafood. This relationship will benefit the language learners in Acadia's communities as it reinforces the importance of preserving Indigenous languages in Canada. We thank Gratitude Seafood for their generous donation to our community, and we celebrate them on their Laptop for Learners fund, which will ultimately help so many Indigenous communities," said Chief Deborah Robinson, Acadia First Nation.

Gratitude Seafood is not just any seafood company - it represents a way to impact Indigenous communities positively. Through their 3 percent giveback program, every purchase helps breathe new life into these communities. Specifically, 1.5% of net sales go towards the Gratitude "Laptops for Learners Fund," which provides economic assistance and new laptops to learners developing traditional language skills or working to restore language in their communities. The other 1.5% of net sales creates opportunities for greater First Nations participation in the seafood economy. So, with each purchase of Gratitude Seafood products, you're getting delicious and sustainable seafood and playing a part in supporting Indigenous communities and making a difference.

"The launch of Gratitude reinforces our company's commitment to providing sustainable seafood to Canadian retail partners," said Steve Hughes, President and CEO of St. Jeans Cannery. "We're proud of the relationship we've established with our retailers in support of the brand."

About Nuu-chah-nulth Seafoods LP

Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP (NSLP) is a values-based organization. It is a unique seafood company formed by its member Nations to provide opportunity, wealth creation, and sustainable management of the resources for future generations. In November 2015, five of the Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Nation purchased a majority share in Nanaimo's St. Jean's Smokehouse and Cannery. This strategic initiative provided Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Nation with processing, sales, and marketing capacity. Building on this venture, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood developed an authentic Aboriginal-branded seafood product line. Learn more at ncnseafood.com

About Acadia First Nation

Acadia First Nation is a Mi'kmaw community in Nova Scotia with a unique geographical composition spread through the Southwestern regions of the province, spanning five counties from Yarmouth to Halifax. Acadia First Nation prioritizes enhancing the quality of living for all its members and families through community and social development efforts for both on and off-reserve community members. Learn more at acadiafirstnation.ca

About St. Jean's Cannery and Smokehouse

St. Jean's Cannery Limited is a 62-year-old west coast seafood institution headquartered in Nanaimo, BC. Its 140-plus employees process food items for sports and commercial clients. Their brands, St. Jean's, Raincoast Trading, Gratitude and Healthy Shores pet food lines, are distributed nationally and to select global markets. Learn more at stjeans.com; raincoasttrading.com, gratitudeseafood.com and healthyshores.com

About Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC)

Championing diversity and inclusion by building bridges between indigenous and minority-owned businesses and companies/governments interested in procuring their products and services. Learn more at https://camsc.ca/

