NutriProCan Dietitians Inspire Healthy Eating With Free Workplace Wellness Events

LONDON, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - NutriProCan Dietitians, a leading provider of nutrition counselling and consulting, is excited to announce a transformational initiative aiming at boosting nutrition wellness programs. In a commitment to empowering Canadians to build healthy eating habits and lifestyles, the company is offering free Nutrition Wellness Seminars for workplaces with health benefits covering dietitian services.

Since 2018, NutriProCan has proudly guided over 10,000 Canadians in improving their health through personalized nutrition advice and coaching. Building on this success, the company is now extending its expertise to corporate clients, paving the way for impactful wellness strategies that are founded in nutrition sciences and healthy habit building.

The seminars, led by registered dietitians, will focus on fundamental nutrition principles and practical insights for building healthier eating habits. The goal is to inspire employees to take action to help prevent disease, increase energy levels, and improve brain health, productivity, and overall well-being through nutrition.

"This free seminar initiative allows us to inspire healthy workplace cultures and give back while also supporting more Canadians in changing their lives through nutrition. Our support extends beyond the online events; we aim to make a lasting impact by offering personalized plans and support to every employee looking to achieve their nutrition-related health goals with a food-first approach," explained Lisa Spriet, Registered Dietitian & Co-Owner.

Key Seminar Details

Choose your topic from NutriProCan's Seminar Catalogue available through the NutriProCan.ca/seminars page.

Limited bookings are available, only 20 per month, and this free seminar initiative ends on November 30, 2024 .

. Location: Virtual – Workplaces host the event and invite NutriProCan dietitian to deliver an engaging live seminar during a mutually agreed upon time.

Limit: One per workplace.

Qualifiers: The workplace must have a minimum of 20 employees and prove they have employee health benefits that cover dietitian services in Ontario , Alberta or British Columbia .

About NutriProCan Dietitians

NutriProCan is a trusted provider of nutrition solutions committed to helping individuals and organizations achieve optimal health through evidence-based practices. With a proven track record of positively impacting the lives of over 10,000 Canadians, the company continues to be a leader in promoting a healthier community.

Images and Logo For Media Purposes: https://nutriprocan.ca/workplace-wellness-dietitians-inspire-healthy-eating-with-free-events/

SOURCE NutriProCan Dietitians

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Eini Alderhill, Director, Co-Owner, NutriProCan Dietitians, [email protected], 1.877.672.1622 Ext. 210; Lisa Spriet, Registered Dietitian, Co-Owner, NutriProCan Dietitians, [email protected], 1.877.672.1622 Ext. 204