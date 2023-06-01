Nutram expands pet food offering to 48 Pet Planet stores

Canadian pet nutrition company partners with Pet Planet Natural Pet Grocer to offer pet guardians with local food choices.

ELMIRA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Nutram Pet Products, a Canadian Pet Nutrition company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Pet Planet to expand offering Canadian-made pet food to 48 stores across Western Canada.

"We're proud to begin offering our recipes through Pet Planet retail stores," said Rob Viliani, VP Sales and General Manager, Nutram Pet Products. "This partnership embodies our support of Canadians supporting Canadians supporting Canadians."

Nutram, Canadian Pet Nutrition. Crafted in Canada since 1993. (CNW Group/Nutram Pet Products Inc.)

The pet food brand has been producing dog and cat recipes since its humble beginnings in 1993. Now based out of a small farming community west of Toronto, Elmira, Ontario is home to the privately-owned production facility for Nutram.

Nutram offers all-natural recipes for both dogs and cats, catered to their specific wellness needs. Offering natural solutions for skin, coat or stomach sensitivities, weight control, cognitive development in young pets, and more. Each recipe bolsters holistic benefits, naturally achieved through the high-quality ingredients it contains.

For thirty years, Nutram has made a commitment to offer their pet food recipes in Canadian-owned pet specialty retail stores across Canada.

"It's extremely important for us to support other Canadian-owned businesses," Viliani said. "With the quality of Canadian ingredients at our fingertips, backed by decades of knowledge of pet nutrition, we feel a partnership with a strong Canadian pet specialty chain, such as Pet Planet, is a great opportunity to bring Canadian products to pet guardians."

Pet Planet hand selected Nutram as part of their exclusive food offerings available to their pet guardians based on a rigorous review process, ensuring each recipe met the nutrition quality and food safety standards they have in place, granting Nutram a Certificate of Trust.

"Launching a new food in our stores is never an easy process," Laura Leah English, Co-Founder and CEO at Pet Planet Group said. "For us at Pet Planet, it takes time to find the right fit for our Guardians and the right brand that truly understands the mission, vision, and values of Pet Planet. We believe we have found a great partner in Nutram in all these areas."

As part of the review process, Nutram shared their exemplary quality standards were a result of their British Retail Consortium Global Safety (BRC) quality assurance program, recognizing three components of food safety: quality nutrition, food safety, and legality of marketing claims.

"Nutram pet food is high quality," said English. "The choice to partner with them complements our shared goal of delivering pets with the best nutrition available, all while supporting local."

Through the new partnership, Pet Planet will be offering Nutram recipes in their 48 stores across Western Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and more.

To learn more about Nutram's dog and cat recipes, visit: www.nutram.com

For media inquiries, high resolution images or interview requests, contact:

Heather McKay, Brand Manager

Nutram Pet Products

[email protected]

(519) 669-6301

Kate Smitko

Manager of Marketing and Communications, Pet Planet Canada

[email protected]

(587) 585-0425

About Nutram

Since 1993, Nutram has been a 100% Canadian, family-owned pet wellness company. Taking a holistic approach to pet nutrition, Nutram offers all-natural pet food options for dogs and cats, produced in their privately-owned world-class production facility in Elmira, Ontario. Learn more at www.nutram.com.

SOURCE Nutram Pet Products Inc.