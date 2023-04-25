Nursing associations launch the national #HeyNurse campaign

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of National Nursing Week (May 8 – 14), a group of nursing associations from across Canada are coming together to launch the #HeyNurse social media campaign, calling on the public to share personal thank you messages and memorable stories about nurses.

Nursing Week is an annual celebration of the profession and provides an opportunity to recognize nurses who are the backbone of the health system working in all roles and sectors.

The campaign highlights the work nurses do to keep Canadians healthy and care for them when they are ill. It invites the public to share messages, stories, photos or videos thanking a nurse or group of nurses for being there for them. It recognizes nurses for making a difference.

What: The #HeyNurse social media campaign invites the public to share their personal thank you messages and memorable stories about nurses on social media.

How to participate: Share your messages, photos* and videos with the hashtag: #HeyNurse on social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). For those who are not active on social media and want to participate, please send us your messages, photos and videos to our Dropbox and we will happily share your message.

*If you have a photo or video of a nurse you would like to share, please make sure you have their permission.

When: Please join us for the official launch of the campaign on Monday, May 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Register online. Members of the public are still welcome to participate in our campaign before the official launch.

Quotes:

"Nursing Week is a great time to thank nurses for the enormous impact they make in the lives of all Canadians. The Alberta Association of Nurses (AAN) is proud to represent more than 10,000 nurses across Alberta who provide excellent care to their patients every day," says Kathy Howe, executive director of AAN.

"Nursing is a highly skilled, highly rewarding profession. We care for people when they are most vulnerable, as well as provide preventative care to the population in areas such as cancer screening, public health and primary care. We need to support the profession and our nurses," says Loreley Fehr, president of the Association of Regulated Nurses of Manitoba (ARNM).

"Nurses are the largest group of health-care providers within the health systems across Canada, and have made a huge contribution holding our system together prior to and during the pandemic. This prolonged pressure has taken a toll and brought to light the courage and commitment nurses work under everyday. The #HeyNurse social media campaign is a great way for the public to recognize a nurse they know or have had a memorable and unique experience with. More than ever before, nurses need support and encouragement from the public," says Dr. Sylvain Brousseau, president of the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA).

"Nurses are the backbone of health care and work in all areas across the province serving people at all stages of life," says Sherri Kensall, board chair of the Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC). "Through this campaign, members of the public can share their own messages of appreciation with nurses who have impacted their lives. As the professional association representing all four nursing designations in BC, NNPBC is delighted to participate in this initiative which is a wonderful way to express gratitude and celebrate the contributions of nurses to the health system during this National Nursing Week."

"Nurses are there every step of the way for Canadians, selflessly delivering care with knowledge and compassion. The #HeyNurse campaign invites the public to thank a nurse or group of nurses for making a difference in their lives," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO). "As the professional association representing more than 50,400 registered nurses (RN), nurse practitioners (NP) and nursing students in Ontario, RNAO is proud to be part of this campaign and looks forward to hearing from the public about how a nurse has impacted them."

"Nurses impact the lives of Canadians in so many ways. This Nursing Week, the #HeyNurse social media campaign provides the public a special opportunity to share those stories and help celebrate these dedicated professionals," says Dianne Martin, CEO of the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN).

Participating organizations:

The Alberta Association of Nurses (AAN) was created by nurses, for nurses. It is Albertaʼs first profession-inclusive nursing association, meaning all nurses – licenced practical nurses (LPN), nurse practitioners (NP), registered psychiatric nurses (RPN), registered nurses (RN), nursing students and retired nurses – belong here. Its purpose is to enhance, promote and to advocate for all nursing professions. The AAN wants to connect members and to provide services, supports and resources to help members achieve professional excellence.

The Association of Regulated Nurses of Manitoba (ARNM) is the professional association representing licenced practical nurses (LPN), registered psychiatric nurses (RPN), nurse practitioners (NP), registered nurses (RN), graduate nurses, nursing students and former RNs in Manitoba.

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. Our mission is to advance the nursing profession to improve health outcomes in Canada's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system. CNA is the only national association that speaks for all types of nurses across all 13 provinces and territories. We represent nurses that are unionized and non-unionized, retired nurses, nursing students, and all categories of nurses (registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed and registered practical nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses).

The Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC) represents all four nursing designations in BC – registered nurses (RN), registered psychiatric nurses (RPN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), and nurse practitioners (NP) as well as retired nurses, nursing students, and internationally educated nurses. As the first professional nursing association in Canada to unite all nursing designations, NNPBC harnesses the strength of the profession while also promoting excellence in nursing practice, education, research and leadership. Working together, nurses positively influence health and social policy through nursing led solutions and innovations.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 1958, WeRPN is the voice of registered practical nursing in Ontario. There are more than 50,000 registered practical nurses working in Ontario, playing a vital role in the provinceʼs health-care system.

