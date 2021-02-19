Nurse Next Door Celebrates National Caregivers Day with "Bold Dreams and Goals" Announcement, Awarding 10 Caregivers each with $1,000 to Achieve their Dreams

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - In celebration of National Caregivers Day, Nurse Next Door Home Care Services has announced the winners of the first 'Bold Dreams and Goals' initiative, granting 10 Caregivers $1,000 each to put towards achieving their personal goals. Caregivers are at the heart of what Nurse Next Door does, and this new initiative aims to shine a spotlight on their tireless compassion and celebrate their commitment to making lives better in hundreds of communities every day.

Hundreds of heartwarming stories were received from across North America. Here are some of this year's 10 inspirational recipients:

Festus Bamiduro will be seeing his 3-year-old son for the first time (post-COVID). His child was born a few months after he left his country of origin, and they have only spoken on the phone since. "This dream is important to me because family is key," he says.

Teresa Young will be putting the $1,000 towards her business. As an Indigenous Cree woman, Teresa wants to educate her community (and others) on financial concepts and strategies to build and accumulate wealth. "Being a smaller community, we lack so many resources, we don't have access to infrastructure as in bigger places like cities, therefore we fall so far behind from the rest of society, from the rest of the world, that it has a dramatic impact on our people, Indigenous peoples," she says.

Elaine Campbell's goal is to become a certified 'death doula' so she can provide a Happier Aging experience right to the very end. "It is important to me because so many people are afraid of death," says Elaine. "A death doula walks the family and the patient through the process, fulfilling their wishes and observing their personal preferences to make the process as quiet, loving, comforting and respectful as possible while observing their traditions and wishes."

Sakura Villasenor's dream is to provide care and service to the at-risk people in her community through a program that not only serves physical, but also emotional needs. She will be putting the $1,000 toward her communities paramedic program - a program that gives emergency medical technicians the opportunity to assist in public health, primary health care and preventative services to provide for underserved populations.

The full list of the inaugural Bold Dreams and Goals winners, and their inspiring goals, can be found here .

Bold Dreams and Goals is part of Nurse Next Door's ongoing Caregiving as a Career initiative. Professional Caregivers constitute a large population of workers whose work is essential but also largely underappreciated. Nurse Next Door's Caregiving as a Career was created to shift the perception of Caregiving and ensure that it is seen as the noble and rewarding career that it is. Bold Dreams and Goals ensures that Caregivers are recognized for their hard work, and celebrated for the difference they make to the lives of seniors, each and every day.

About Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

With a focus on 'Happier Aging,' Nurse Next Door believes seniors can stay at home and continue to do all the things that they love. With more than 160+ locations across North America, this company is fast becoming a globally admired brand. The company has garnered numerous business awards including placing top 50 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times Dealmakers Award, being named the fifth best mid-sized franchise system in North America by Franchise Business Review and ranking in the Globe and Mail's 'Canada's Top Growing Companies' 2020. As an employer, it has been ranked among Aon Hewitt's Best 50 Small and Medium Employers, BC Business' Best Companies to Work For and Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces. To learn more about Nurse Next Door visit www.nursenextdoor.com .

