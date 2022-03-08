Nurosene's CSO And Director Of Bioinformatics Receives 'Highly Cited Paper' Award For AI-Based Alzheimer's Research Findings

Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci PhD, was recently recognized with an award for his work in Alzheimer's disease utilizing Nurosene's powerful AI platform.

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer and Mike Tsay, Director of Bioinformatics at Nurosene, alongside PhD student Bessi Qorri, Abhishek Agrawal, and Dr. Rhoda Au, received the 'Highly Cited Paper' award from the peer-reviewed journal, Exploration of Medicine. This research validates Nurosene's AI platform and provides novel insights into Alzheimer's disease (AD) that has a diagnostics and therapeutics market valued at USD $7 Billion.1

The research demonstrates that even within a relatively small study sample, Nurosene's powerful AI platform can accurately stratify patient subpopulations. Additionally, the research identified that AD is not one disease but a heterogeneously complex disorder made up of many diseases. This represents a significant breakthrough in the understanding of AD. Nurosene's recent partnership with Cyclica will benefit from these insights as we uncover new ways to treat Alzheimer's disease and early dementia.

"I am honoured that so many of my peers saw value in the research, and I am gratified that the effectiveness and power in our novel approach to AI is being recognized. I am excited by the way we can commercialise these insights with our partners in the neurodegeneration space," says Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Nurosene's powerful technology represents a new paradigm of machine learning, moving from machines that rely on human-generated labels to causal machine learning that teaches us about disease and how to best treat individual patients. This new approach focuses on learning about what is causing a disease and its various forms. The technology allows physicians and scientists to have a deep connection with the models generated so that their expertise is optimised. Nurosene's AI platform thrives with smaller data sets and heterogeneous patient populations like cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation, psychiatric disorders, and ageing. In addition to biomarker identification, this technology is used to accelerate new drug discovery and to prevent clinical trial failure via precise patient stratification for drug efficacy, adverse events, and placebo response.

Exploration of Medicine, a peer-reviewed, open access online journal, publishes articles that provide substantial and novel insights into medicine. Their award was based on quality, number of citations, and downloads. The paper, Using machine intelligence to uncover Alzheimer's disease progression heterogeneity was published in December of 2020 and was one of six articles selected.



About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

