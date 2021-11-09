Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci, to Present Cutting Edge Research on ALS Hosted by Google Subsidiary

Dr. Joseph Geraci was awarded a spot to present his leading research on ALS at the EndALS Kaggle Pitch Day

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, announces Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD will present cutting edge research on ALS at the EndALS Pitch Day hosted by Kaggle, a data science subsidiary of Google, today on November 9th.

Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD and NetraMark were requested by AnswerALS, EverythingALS, and Roche Canada's Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence to help prepare genetic data for a global data challenge by Kaggle. Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD helped judge the winning solutions for the competition and supported Kaggle to discover a set of new drug targets and repurposing candidates, leveraging NetraMark's suite of AI solutions. NetraMark's AI technology was able to identify unique features that distinguished different aspects of ALS, which is critical for a disease for which so little is known. NetraMark has been invited to present novel research at the EndALS Kaggle Pitch Day, alongside the winners of the competition.

"There are many opportunities to support the lives of patients through the unique technologies that NetraMark is bringing to the market, but I am especially motivated by the opportunity to alleviate the suffering of ALS patients," said Dr. Geraci. "I am honored to have been chosen for this event to share the novel findings of our technological research and be a part of such a critical process in ALS research."

Indu Navar, CEO and Founder of EverythingALS stated, "As a patient-oriented research organization, we have experienced ALS firsthand and it is critical that we find insights to help bring treatments to ALS. We were excited to partner with Dr. Joseph Geraci, a founder of NetraMark, to help us launch this Kaggle competition and further generate actionable knowledge about ALS. We continue to be excited by our work together and look forward to partnering further."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating neurological disease that affects 1 in 400 people. Patients suffer a progressive loss of voluntary muscle control leading to paralysis, difficulty speaking, swallowing and ultimately, breathing. Over 60% of patients with ALS die within 3 years of clinical presentation and 90% will die within 10 years. But there is reason for hope.1

To donate to EverythingALS please visit:

https://www.everythingals.org/donate

To donate to AnswerALS please visit:

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E292114&id=3

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 859-8838; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

