Nurosene Retains KCSA Strategic Communications for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND), a healthtech company focused on mental wellness, announces that it has engaged the services of Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA") to provide investor relations services (the "Services").

Nurosene has engaged KCSA to enhance its visibility and profile in the financial community, as the Company continues to execute on its strategies. Pursuant to the engagement, and subject to the overall direction of the Company, KCSA will provide assistance in better engaging with current and potential investors of Nurosene and will work closely with the Company to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy. Activities will include providing an investor relations program catering to the financial community, shareholders, and investors.

The provision of the Services are expected to commence on June 15, 2021 for an initial term of six months. The agreement can be terminated at any time thereafter by the Company or KCSA by providing 30 days' written notice to the other party of such termination.

Pursuant to the agreement, KCSA will be paid a monthly fee of US$8,500 as consideration for the provision of the Services. KCSA will not receive any securities as compensation. The Company and KCSA act at arm's length and KCSA does not currently own any securities of Nurosene, however, KCSA and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed", "estimate," and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would," or "will," happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Services to be provided by KCSA, among others.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the assumptions, risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer | [email protected] | (416) 859-8838; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director | [email protected] | (212) 896-1254