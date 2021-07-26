Nurosene Receives Approval from Health Canada for Distribution of Nutraceutical Supplements

Nuro Drive and Nuro Restore Nutraceuticals are Scheduled to Launch in the Canadian Market During the Fourth Quarter

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (FSE: 8TV), a health-tech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce approval from Health Canada to sell Nuro Drive ("Drive") and Nuro Restore ("Restore"), its proprietary nutraceutical products, in the Canadian market. Nurosene's products are currently available for sale in the United States via the Company's e-commerce website at shop.nurosene.com.

Nurosene previously submitted requests to Health Canada earlier this year for Licensed Natural Product Numbers and have received approvals for both Drive and Restore. In order to sell products via both retail channels and direct to consumers in the Canadian market, a Licensed Natural Product Number is required. Importantly, Licensed Natural Products have been assessed by Health Canada and classified as high quality, safe, and effective under their recommended conditions of use.

"Entering the Canadian market represents a significant milestone for Nurosene, providing multiple opportunities for enhanced brand visibility to help our consumers build better brain health, while simultaneously growing revenue due to our expanded footprint," said Co-Founder Daniel Gallucci. "We are thrilled to offer our Drive and Restore nutraceuticals in my home country and our continued expansion in the North American market remains a critical component of our growth strategy," concluded Mr. Gallucci.

Nurosene's supplements are unique, research-backed and designed to help tackle the complexities that life hands you, further supporting consumers' optimal performance levels. Both Drive and Restore products were designed by Co-Founder Daniel Gallucci, who has spent the last few decades validating them in clinics.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com

