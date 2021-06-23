Nurosene Makes Strategic Executive Engineering Hire to Evolve the Future of the Nuro Application

Nuro by Nurosene is an interactive application created for all and is available on Android and iOS

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) is pleased to announce the hire of Joseph Loren as VP of Engineering to lead the Company's ongoing development efforts of the Nuro application (the "Nuro app"). This is the first step in the Company's overarching plan to establish deeper technology expertise in order to deliver a data and customer centric experience. This is a critical phase in product development and excellence for the Company to execute upon its vision of building a generation of better brains.

Joseph Loren is a veteran technology entrepreneur and Techstars alumni who has led numerous software and business ventures across data, health, athletics, financial technology, and education spaces. He has driven engineering and product development at multiple startups and led corporate institutions such as American Express and special projects at Under Armour's Innovation Lab in partnership with the NFL and General Electric. His foundational education stems from Cognitive Science with focus areas in Computer Science and Philosophy at Johns Hopkins University with continued education in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Oxford.

"We are incorporating user analytics data and user feedback to inform nearly every product and engineering decision we make. We are building systematic AI that will grow with our users and will be able to provide personalized health monitoring and actionable features for our users to better their brains." – Joseph Loren

Daniel Gallucci, Co-Founder and CIO of Nurosene, states that, "Joseph is the perfect addition to help us marry our unique science first approach while integrating leading technology to give users a constant evolution of the Nuro app. Joseph's keen understanding of science, paired with his real-world experience is what we need to help build a generation of better brains."

The Nuro app seeks to address an ever growing set of mental wellness challenges. Current estimates suggest that 10% of the world's population and a staggering 20% of children and adolescents suffer from some type of mental disorder1 yet 76-85% of individuals suffering from mental disorders receive no treatment2.

The Nuro app is available at no cost, and gives users a powerful tool that puts building better brain health in the palm of everyone's hand without any financial burden. Building better brain health is an essential part of tackling the mental health crisis. The activities within the Nuro app, developed and coached by our team of subject matter experts, are meant to be quick and efficient to support and guide individuals to introduce new healthy habits into their daily routine. Nurosene's goal is to help users understand that even the smallest changes can have a massive impact on overall mental wellness.

Nurosene has also launched a line of proprietary nutraceutical supplements, which can be used in conjunction with the Nuro app to provide a more holistic way of addressing mental wellness.

The Nuro app is available in the Apple App store and Google Play store . For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

1The World Bank, Mental Health, see https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/mental-health

2World Health Organization, Mental Disorders, see https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-disorders

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com | shop.nurosene.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed", "estimate," and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would," or "will," happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the work on the Company's mobile application and the results of development and use of the Nuro app, among others.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the assumptions, risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254