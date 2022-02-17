NUROSENE LAUNCHES NETRAPLACEBO, AN INNOVATIVE AI TECHNOLOGY TO IMPACT CLINICAL TRIAL SUCCESS RATES IN THE US$94B CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) THERAPEUTICS MARKET.(1)

Nurosene enters into an exclusive global license arrangement with YourCareChoice to integrate Dr. Robert Morlock's Placebo Response Probability Scale (PRPS) with Nurosene's advanced AI platform creating NetraPlacebo for the pharmaceutical industry.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, introduces NetraPlacebo, a groundbreaking AI technology that helps prevent clinical trial failure. With an overall probability of success in CNS trials of only 15%, NetraPlacebo is well placed to help prevent clinical trial failure and minimize risk for pharmaceutical company's drug development programs prior to entering into expensive and time-consuming Phase 3 clinical trials.2

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer of Nurosene, alongside esteemed researcher Dr. Robert Morlock, received industry recognition from the International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM) and their 2021 Autumn Conference Distinguished Research Award, for their work on placebo response in mental health. This partnership allows Nurosene to commercialize their research. NetraPlacebo will help pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations prevent clinical trial failure where placebo response is a confounding factor. This issue is predominant in CNS diseases including psychiatric illness, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and other neurodegenerative diseases as well as in psychedelic research. This represents a significant market opportunity for Nurosene.

"Clinical trials in CNS diseases are extremely difficult due to the existence of a multitude of subtypes and a high placebo response. Our approach has the potential to allow medications and devices that would otherwise fail, to reach patients that need them most, including psychedelics, traditional drugs, and apps," says Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

The earlier research was able to identify a greater proportion of potential placebo respondents even in those with lower levels of disease severity, allowing for more confidence when trying to establish a true signal of efficacy. Further research used to create and validate the NetraPlacebo technology was recently completed with a top pharmaceutical company and will be published shortly. NetraPlacebo represents a unique option in the market for clinical trial optimization. It was developed by and will be made available through Nurosene's wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark Corp. ("NetraMark").

"The PRPS is a carefully designed questionnaire, and when combined with NetraAI, is a unique assessment and platform to identify placebo responses. This is an outcome that has been proven in multiple trials. We can more clearly assess signal versus noise, reduce time to drug approval, and ultimately, get new treatments to patients more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional approaches," says Dr. Robert Morlock.

"Interest in the research has been significant and the ability to now commercialize it is an important development for us in building our market presence. We are confident that this will have a significant impact for our business and millions of patients and their families worldwide", says Mark Smithyes, President NetraMark.

Link to full research findings:

https://isctm.org/public_access/Autumn2021/Posters/Morlock_Poster.pdf

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

About YourCareChoice

YourCareChoice is a health services research consulting firm founded by Dr. Robert Morlock, PhD. Dr. Morlock has focused his research on placebo response, and has written and published an extensive amount of whitepapers . Prior to YourCareChoice, he held positions at Henry Ford Health System, Pfizer, and Biogen Idec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, Nurosene's partnership with Dr Robert Mortlock, through its wholly owned subsidiary NetraMark, and the development of its enhanced AI platform, NetraPlacebo, potential results, uses and the application of the platform in conducting clinical trials, the impact of the platform on clinical trials, and other initiatives thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

___________________________________

1 Source: CNS Therapeutics Market Forecast, 2021-2031, Visiongain Ltd. 2 Wong CH, Siah KW, Lo AW. Estimation of clinical trial success rates and related parameters. Biostatistics. 2019 Apr 1;20(2):273-286. doi: 10.1093/biostatistics/kxx069. Erratum in: Biostatistics. 2019 Apr 1;20(2):366. PMID: 29394327; PMCID: PMC6409418.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-859-8838